Darshan's Chakravarthy, which was released on Friday, April 14, opened to fairly positive reviews. The Kannada movie also made a fantastic collection on its first day in the state.

Chakravarthy had created a lot of positive buzz, which resulted in a good response during the pre-booking stages. The Sandalwood movie was released in over 250 screens across the state. Cashing in on the craze, the makers had also organised special early morning shows and midnight shows in places like Mysuru and Hospet.

Some multiplexes also had midnight shows, which rarely happens for a movie in South India. All this proves the extent of hype that was generated by Chakravarthy.

Although the makers are yet to open up on the first day collections of the film, trade experts predict the Darshan-starrer would have earned over Rs 5 crore on the first day. The holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanthi drew in the audience in big numbers.

Though industry insiders were expecting the business to slow down due to the IPL match between home team RCB and Mumbai Indians, the occupancy rate for the evening shows was much higher than the matinee shows at some centres.

Darshan's Chakravarthy is about an underworld don Shankar, played by Darshan. Some of the portions in the film have been inspired by the real-life stories of the gangsters who operated in Bengaluru in the '80s and '90s. The film hints at reformed gangster Muthappa Rai, although there are no direct references.

With good reviews coming its way, Chakravarthy is likely to rule the Karnataka box office for the next few days.