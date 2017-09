After staying in camps of North East India for more than five decades with no sense of identity, Chakma and Hajong refugees are finally set to get citizenship in India.

But the move to grant the Chakma and Hajong refugees citizenship is facing opposition in the refugees' main home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The centre claims that the move will change the demographics of the mostly tribal state.

Here's a look at the refugees and their struggle.

