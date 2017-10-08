Akkineni Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha, who are fondly known as Chaisam, entered the wedlock at a church in Goa and their Christian marriage was no less than a fairy tale.

Chaisam's church was held on Saturday evening and it was attended by close friends and family members. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was looking stunning in a light purple gown, designed by Kresha Bajaj, and a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Naga Chaitanya sported a black tuxedo on this occasion.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's wedding is a strictly private affair and media men were reportedly not invited to this event. Rana Daagubati, Sushanth, Adivi Sesh, Rahul Ravindran, Vennela Kishore and few other close friends of Chai were present at this event.

Chai's father Akkineni Nagarjuna, who appeared to be the happiest man the earth, could not stop himself from the post some adorable pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha on his Twitter handle.

Besides the photos of their church wedding, Akkineni Nagarjuna also wrote: "I just love them!!!❤️ #chaisam. And they get married again in a beautiful ceremony!! ❤️❤️❤️ #chaisam."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of the movie Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their sparkling chemistry struck a chord with the audiences and the couple went on to star together in Manam and Autonagar Surya. The actors secretly dated each other for a couple of years.

When the rumours about their relationship started doing rounds in 2015, Akkineni Nagarjuna himself made an official confirmation about their love affair. The couple got engaged on January 29, 2017. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married under Hindu rituals in Goa on Friday night. The Akkineni family will host a grand reception for the film fraternity in Hyderabad very soon.

