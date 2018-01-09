The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2018 is going on and all the companies are showcasing their best products. And, Sennheiser, known for its high-quality audio products, has announced a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds at the show.

Sennheiser has designed its new earbuds to take on Apple's BeatX in-ear headphones. The Sennheiser CX 6.00BT is the latest set of budget in-ear Bluetooth earbuds which comes with a price tag of $99.95.

The CX 6.00BT features two ear-canal earbuds which connect with a cable and goes behind your neck in it look a little similar to the Google Pixel buds. "Sennheiser says it designed the earbuds to be lightweight and compact, yet robust. The company's proprietary speaker system powers the CX 6.00BT and delivers clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response," an Android Police report.

The Sennheiser CX 6.00BT earbuds will be up for sale starting this month in the United States with a price tag of $99.95 (INR 6,340). Sennheiser has also launched the HD 820 which will be available in early summers this year, with a price tag of $2,399.95 (roughly INR 1, 52,400).

One the features which turn to be the best feature about the CX 6.00BT is the ability to connect to two devices at a time. There is a possibility of missing a phone call while you're listening to music from your computer. But with these, you can connect your both the devices and answer the call immediately.

In addition, the earbuds come with a support of three-way calling. It comes with a three-button remote which will allow users to control music and calls and voice prompts alert users to the battery percentage.

According to Gadget 360, "Sennheiser has provided Qualcomm apt-X low latency compatibility with the CX 6.00BT that enhance gaming and video watching experience by keeping the audio transmission in sync with the visuals."

The company claims that the CX 6.00BT delivers six-hours of battery life and comes with the fast charging option. The fast charging adds two hours of battery time in 10 minutes of charging and gives the full charge in 1.5 hours.