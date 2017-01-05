The CEO of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rahul Johri, will take over the day-to-day functioning of the board following Tuesday's Supreme Court order which stated that the board will not have any interim president or secretary. The decision comes two days after BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed by the apex court.

Following the appointment, Johri sent an email to the Lodha committee for permission to convene the selection meeting for India's upcoming ODI and T20 series against England. The Lodha panel has granted permission.

Johri also asked if the current five-member selection panel is eligible post the SC ruling. The Lodha panel stated that "in the exceptional circumstance, now you can go ahead with the present selection committee because of the urgency. But this will be one off... and CEO of BCCI can convene the meeting."

Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who is Lodha panel's secretary, said that Johri was granted permission for a one-off selection meeting for the England ODI and T20 series. He also revealed that there won't be any hindrance to the India-England series in terms of finances.

"It's true that Johri wrote to us and wanted to know who would convene the selection meeting. The committee appointed him to go ahead with the meeting," the Times of India quoted Gopal as saying.

Following the Supreme Court ruling to remove Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, a lot of top officials have resigned, including Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Dilip Vengsarkar and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia. KC Mathew, head of the Kerala Cricket Association, and Brijesh Patel, Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary, have also vacated their posts.

It is understood that, as of now, the BCCI have lost 99 percent of their officials following the apex court ruling. It is also rumoured that the BCCI will take eight months to a year before a new president is picked.