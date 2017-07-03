The rise in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley has prompted the Union home ministry to ask security forces to take stringent measures and prevent people from joining militant outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, the Times of India reported. This comes a few weeks after Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the government has a "concrete strategy" to settle the Kashmir issue for good.

Now, an operation 'clean-up' is being planned by the Army against militants, mainly in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, the publication reported.

The plan

The Union Home Ministry is said to have asked security agencies to draw strategies to combat the situation. It has come up with a three-fold plan to eradicate terrorism in the state, which would involve the launch of an offensive on terrorists, keeping tabs on journalists and writers, and tightening their grip on separatists.

According to the report, Governor NN Vohra may be asked to take control on the operations while Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would be kept in the loop. Columnists, writers and journalists who have made it to the list of people capable of 'inciting' violence through their articles will be monitored.

Concerns

The rise in number of people attending funerals of terrorists has become a matter of growing concern for intelligence agencies. The overground workers circulating photographs of terrorists in combat uniforms and holding weapons to attract the youth to join militant outfits is another worry. The state government has also been asked to check for misuse of social media.

Bipin Rawat's meeting

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had also summoned commanders for a marathon meeting in Srinagar in June. "The commanders were called to Srinagar because it will be troops and officers at Ground Zero who will ultimately execute the plans by fanning out into the hinterland," Asian Age had reported.