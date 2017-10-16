The 3rd edition of Celebrity Clasico concluded on a high note with power-packed performance from crème de la crème of the Indian entertainment industry and Indian sportsmen battling it out on the field for a noble initiative.

All Heart Football club walked away with a trophy of the star-studded football match held at the Andheri sports complex on the evening of 15th October. The Man of the Match was MS Dhoni scoring two goals for the winning team.

The night turned a starry affair with an electrifying performance from the All Heart Football Club led by Virat Kohli and All Stars FC spearheaded by Abhishek Bachchan. The celebrities indulged in a competitive round of football.

Watch Ziva carrry drinks for Dhoni during Celebrity Clasico

Both the teams were challenging enough and made for a tough competition for each other, however All Heart Football club defeated All Stars Football club by 7-3.

The 2017 edition of the Celebrity Clasico football match is an initiative by Cornerstone Sport and GS Worldwide Entertainment. The funds generated through this match will be utilised for the charitable initiatives of both the Virat Kohli Foundation and Playing for Humanity.

The best goalkeeper award went to Marc Robinson of the All Stars football club.

The audience was ecstatic, roaring applause for their favourite stars competing on the ground. The match was a charged up event keeping high momentum with celebrities performing at the exceptional best.

Great day for Charity and for winning as well!!! ??

Thank you everyone who have made this possible and thanks to All Heart FC for the everlasting support. You all made my day! ?? #CelebrityClasico #AllHeartFC #AllStarFC pic.twitter.com/ulv0Gp5NyD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2017

Highlights of the Match

MS Dhoni was at his best scoring an opening goal via free kick and another goal for the team

Two penalty kicks were rewarded to All Heart Football Club and they converted both. The penalty kicks were scored by Shikhar Dhawan and Anirudha Srikant

Ranbir Kapoor scored one goal for his team All Stars Football Club; Other Goals scorers were Shabir Ahluwalia and Aadar Jain

Other goal scorers for All Heart Football Club were Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey

All Heart Football Club Team

Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreejesh, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rohan Bopanna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Buddhadev Mangaldas, Anirudh Srikanth, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, S. Badrinath, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Jonty Rhodes, Umesh Yadav,

All Stars Football Club Team

Abhishek Bachchan (Captain), Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra,Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Kartik Aaryan, Armaan Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sachin Joshi, Nishant Mehra, Aparshakti Khurana, Jim Sarbh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aamir Khan, Aadar Jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Marc Robinson, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan.