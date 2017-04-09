After targeting Amanda Seyfried and several WWE stars, Celeb Jihad has targeted Selena Gomez. The celebrity gossip site by Islamic extremists has now posted a morphed video of the singer claiming it's her sex tape.

Also Read: Fappening 2.0: Celeb Jihad removes Amanda Seyfried's nude photos

The website has reportedly posted a video titled Selena Gomez Black Sex Party, which according to the gossip site, is the singer's sex tape that was leaked from her boyfriend, The Weeknd's phone.

Celeb Jihad even claimed that The Weeknd was behind the camera, shooting Selena at the so-called "interracial sex party".

However, Gossip Cop has dismissed Celeb Jihad's claim and reported that the video is nothing but a compilation of Selena's videos from her Instagram and Snapchat accounts. The footage was clubbed with pornographic material that eventually showed Selena having sex with several black men, according to Gossip Cop. The explicit video doesn't feature Selena.

This is not the first time Celeb Jihad has posted a fake video on their site. Earlier, the website morphed Halle Berry's photo with a nude photo to make it look like the actress was nude. Previously, the website even posted intimate photos of actresses who were victim of the nude photo scandal, called Fappening 2.0.

In March, the website received a threatening letter from Seyfried's legal team asking Celeb Jihad to take down the nude photos. In response, the gossip site replaced Seyfried's nude and intimate photos with photoshopped images of the actress.

"Amanda's vile photos were emitting too many [demons] and infesting our holy Islamic website. We have replaced them with much more halal nude photos of her which were no doubt taken before she was defiled by the micropenis of actor Justin Long," the editor of the website told Gossip Cop.