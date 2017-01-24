The countdown to CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2017 is officially on and the broadcasting network has finally released the celebrity line up for the special New Year's eve stage show. It includes former EXO member Lu Han and Hong Kong martial artist cum actor Jackie Chan.

The young Chinese heartthrob will perform during the opening ceremony along with female swimmer Fu Yuanhui and the members of popular boy band TFBoys. Meanwhile, the Skiptrace star will entertain the viewers with a special dragon song concert.

Other celebrity performers for the annual event include renowned singers Li Guyi, Coco Lee, Jiang Dawei, Jonathan Lee, Li Yugang and Yu Junjian along with actors Feng Gong, Lin Yongjian, Li Yifeng, Sisi Chen and Zhang Yiyi among others.

Although the organisers of the stage show received several requests from Chinese and Korean music lovers across the globe to include the performances of former EXO member Kris a.k.a Wu Yifan and rapper Huang Zitao a.k.a Tao, their participation is yet to be confirmed.

CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2017 will also be attended by a few Olympic winners, including former volleyball player Lang Ping, diver Wu Minxia, swimmer Sun Yang, table tennis players Zhang Jike and Li Xiaoxia as well as female volleyball players Zhu Ting and Hui Ruoqi.

The annual event will kick-off from the four major cities -- Shanghai, Xichang, Guilin and Harbin -- at 8pm CST on Friday, January 27. It will be hosted by actor Zhu Jun, popular television hosts Qing Dong, negmat, Zhang Lei, Zhang Zequn and Zhu Xun, model Kang Hui, painter Guan Tong and Meng Shengnan.

The star-studded night will feature several creative and comic performances by professional and amateur actors, students as well as artists from several popular groups. Some of the programs to be showcased by them include magic, acrobatics, dance, songs, speeches and skits.