The date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examinations was expected to be released on the official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) on Friday, January 5.

When asked about the release date, the board officials confirmed that the date sheet is likely to be published by the first week of January.

"Since the board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact date for the date sheet can't be ascertained at the moment. However, the date sheets will be released in the first week of January," a CBSE official said.

Students and parents who are expecting the dates to be released any time soon have also been requested to wait till January 8, which is also a likely date.

As per reports, the tentative dates for the exam is said to be right after the Holi holidays, which start from March 5. This was confirmed by a senior CBSE official to the Times of India: "The exams are going to start after Holi, which is on March 2, 2018. Generally the exams start on March 1 or 2, provided they are not holidays. However, the 2018 exams are likely to start from March 5, which is a Monday, for both the classes."

Interestingly, there were also rumours that last year about the exams being conducted in the month of February. Later, the CBSE board dispelled those rumours, confirming on September 18, 2017, that the exams would indeed begin from the month of March.

The practical exams for CBSE 10th and 12th are said to be scheduled as per usual, in the month of January, and the scores would be uploaded by the month of February.

However, when IBTimes India staff checked the official website of CBSE on Friday, the date sheet was still not published, and hence, there is no official confirmation as of now.