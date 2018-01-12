Examination
[Representational image]IANS File Photo

After the Central Board of Secondary Education released the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on January 10, many students have raised their concerns over the time they are to get between each subject.

The board exams for Class 12 students will begin from March 5 and the Class 10 students will be writing their exams from April 4. You can check the details over the dates on CBSE's official portal which is: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Here are the concerns raised by the Class 10 and Class 12 students:

  • The students have said that they need more gaps between subjects.
  • The principal of Ahlcon International School in New Delhi agreed with them and was quoted by FirstPost as saying: "The question is not how much would a student be able to study in a day. The question is how much he wouldn't be able to."
    "We need at least the gap of one day for revision, relaxation, and breaking from one subject to another," he added.

Now, Twitter has also been flooded with reactions from students. Here are a few:

  • Over 15 lakh students along with six transgender students will appearing for the Class 10 exams, while around 11.86 lakh students and two transgender students will be writing the Class 12 boards.
  • Also, all the 18,000 schools in India affiliated to CBSE will be conducting the practical examinations by mid-January, which are likely to finish by month end.
  • As of now, the reason which is under speculation for CBSE's attempt in wrapping the board exams in a month is that the board wants to give the teachers enough time to evaluate the answer sheets.