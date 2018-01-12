After the Central Board of Secondary Education released the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on January 10, many students have raised their concerns over the time they are to get between each subject.

The board exams for Class 12 students will begin from March 5 and the Class 10 students will be writing their exams from April 4. You can check the details over the dates on CBSE's official portal which is: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Here are the concerns raised by the Class 10 and Class 12 students:

The students have said that they need more gaps between subjects.

The principal of Ahlcon International School in New Delhi agreed with them and was quoted by FirstPost as saying: "The question is not how much would a student be able to study in a day. The question is how much he wouldn't be able to."

"We need at least the gap of one day for revision, relaxation, and breaking from one subject to another," he added.

Now, Twitter has also been flooded with reactions from students. Here are a few:

So we request the government and CBSE to kindly look into the matter and revise the date sheet for class 12th ...

For the children who are future of our nation.

@narendrvamodi @smritiirani @HRDMinistry @PrakashJavdekar look into the #CBSEDateSheet — manju joshi (@manjujoshi117) January 11, 2018

#CBSEdatesheet worst date sheet , physics is the most troubling subject for any science student and cbse just gave one day off to prepare for it . Hatsoff CBSE ! Have a look into the sheet again and please make the necessary changes , this is about our future . — Animesh Jain (@Animesh35909511) January 11, 2018

Worst cbse datesheet ever...



We applied arts students didn't get even a single day for our main sub "accountancy".... applied arts on 14th mar and accountancy on 15th mar...what the hell...?

our xams will be over in jst 20 days not even a month ? #CBSEDateSheet #CBSE #commerce — Prachi Jaiswal (@PrachiJ54843669) January 11, 2018

I think there should be on change in #CBSEDateSheet that physical education shouldn't be taken on 9th april as a very big headache will move out on 8th april, i.e., #jeemain2018, so atleast one day should be given to students to be relax otherwise they will not perform well. — Divi Osho (@diviosho98) January 10, 2018

Please revise datesheet. Not fair for humanities #CBSEDateSheet — #foodieforlife. (@iamsahaj1208) January 10, 2018

#CBSEDateSheet how this is possible to prepare 15 chapters of physics in a day I think it is burst data sheet ever — Aman Rai (@Amanraiji) January 11, 2018

@HRDMinistry @PrakashJavdekar #CBSE no gap is there between psychology exam and political science exam.. How will the students prepare? Please consider modifying it... We will be tired and will not be able to prepare #CBSEBoard2018 #CBSEClassXII #CBSEDateSheet pic.twitter.com/dDnidVo8xr — Himanshi Munjal (@HMunjal) January 10, 2018