The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates of JEE Main exams results held on April 2, April 8 and April 9.

The official website said the results will be declared on April 27.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is responsible for holding Joint Entrance Examination-Main, an all-India entrance for admission to various engineering colleges like IITs, NITs, IIITs, deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI).

JEE-Main has two parts- Paper I and Paper II. The candidates could give the Paper-I (BE/B Tech) exam online as well.

How to check your results: Go to the official website- jeemain.nic.in Then click on the link 'JEE Main 2017 results' Enter your details like date of birth and roll number Click on submit to get your results.

Candidates will have to clear the JEE-M test first to appear for JEE-Advanced 2017. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2017 [JEE (Advanced) 2017] will be conducted by seven zonal IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2017 on May 21 (Sunday).

Candidates need to secure at least 75 percent marks in class 12 exams (5 percent relaxation for SC/ST students) to qualify for IITs/NITs/IIITs and CFTIs in addition to good JEE (Advanced) /JEE(Main) ranks.