The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday moved Supreme Court accusing the Karnataka government of not providing the former with its due share of 22.5 tmc ft of Cauvery water despite being obligated to do so.

The Tamil Nadu government has sought permission from the bench to file a fresh plea in the case. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra then allowed the counsel for the Tamil Nadu government to file an application with regard to the matter and also assured the state government that it would hear the matter.

Tamil Nadu accused Karnataka of releasing only 16.58 tmc ft of Cauvery water to the state in the last 25 days despite being ordered to release 22.5 tmc ft of water by the apex court. The state government said that it suffered a shortfall of 6 tmc ft out of 22.55 tmc ft ordered by the SC in September 2016.

On January 9 this year, the Tamil Nadu government sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from the Karnataka government for not releasing Cauvery water to the state despite the SC directive.

On September 30, 2016, the SC had rapped Karnataka for repeatedly defying its orders to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. It had said that no one would know when the "wrath of the law" would fall on Karnataka.

The Karnataka government, on October 1 last year, moved a review petition against the three orders by the SC on the water dispute and the orders to the central government to create the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) by October 4. The government said in its petition that "grave miscarriage of justice" was caused towards the state due to the three orders by the Supreme Court on September 20, 27 and 30.

The top court directed the Karnataka government on October 18 last year to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day until further orders. It also asked both the state governments to ensure peace and harmony. It added that residents of both states should not become a law unto themselves.