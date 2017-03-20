Several students of class 10 were caught cheating on camera at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday. They were seen cheating during the maths exam.

According to ANI, students were seen sitting in groups and discussing the answer paper with books open in front of them.

According to the Indian Express, a similar incident reportedly took place in Radha Gopal Higher Secondary School in Mathura. The education mafia came into the examination hall and gave chits to students who were appearing for their maths exam.

Mass cheating in Mathura also took place in 2016 when hundreds of students, who were taking their UP Board examinations, were seen passing notes to each other and also seeking help from people who were outside the examination hall.

The UP government had installed CCTV cameras to tackle the problem of cheating in examination centres. However, reports say that the cameras were either not working properly or were not enough to deal with the problem.

According to the Hindustan Times, the UP board has decided to re-check answer scripts of all candidates who score above 90 percent in class 10 and 12 exams this year.