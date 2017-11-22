Could this be the upcoming scooter Graphite from TVS? While confusion still reigns on whether the mysterious prototype of TVS that is being tested on the Indian roads is the new feature-loaded Graphite or a bigger engine version of the popular Jupiter, the model continues to be getting all the attention.

The latest we have is video of a TVS scooter in action. And from the looks of it, the test mule appears to be Graphite.

Since the scooter can be seen clocking a speed of 100 kmph in the video, chased by Aprilia SR 150 on NH44, there is enough evidence to suggest that a 150cc engine could be at the heart of it.

The model in the video assumed to be production-ready. TVS showcased the Graphite at Auto Expo 2014 as a concept model. TVS Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter loaded heavily features including an AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox fitted with paddle shifters.

The bit still missing from this new development is the launch of the model in the country. That has not stopped the rumour mills from churning their bit. Emerging reports suggest a launch in 2018 with the possibility of its appearance in a production-version at the upcoming Auto Expo in February next year.

Likely to be powered by a 150cc engine, the new generation scooter from TVS is rumoured to get an LED instrument console, navigation and call alert functions, inbuilt immobiliser and a smart e-key.

It could employ 30-mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. It could also have an ABS on offer. A previous report had said the Graphite could have a top speed of 103kmph.

