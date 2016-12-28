In the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, there was an outpouring of love and tribute on social media from celebrities around the world. Several celebrities, including Peter Mayhew, Larry King and Jon Favreau, took to Twitter to pay their tribute and express their deep condolences on her death.

Fisher, who is known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, died on December 27. She was admitted to a hospital after she suffered a heart attack 15 minutes before landing in Los Angeles. She was travelling from London. Celebrities "devastated" by her death said Fisher will be deeply missed.

Here is what celebrities tweeted:

Peter Mayhew: There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.

Anthony Daniels: I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.

Larry King: We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed.

Bette Midler: Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.

William Shatner: I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.

Graham Norton: Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.

Seth MacFarlane: Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.

Ellen DeGeneres: .@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone

Jon Favreau: Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.

Billy Dee Williams: I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Whoopi Goldberg: Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P.