Umesh Yadav has recently bagged a job at Reserve Bank of India as an assistant manager. The player completed all the formalities on Monday and went on to join his teammates for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour which begins on July 26, officially. This is certainly a good opportunity for a fast-bowler like him as they have high chances of career-ending injuries.

So, a backup career is always a good decision. Previously, some other cricketers too have ended up in different jobs either after retirement or for some other reasons.

Here is a list of such players who had a career after cricket:

Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma is the player whose amazing bowling spell helped young team India to win the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007. The last over of the final match between India and Pakistan will be remembered forever. However, currently, he is serving as a DSP in Haryana Police.

Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff is known as one of the finest all-rounders in the international cricket. After retiring from the national team, he played in the IPL too. But, later, he went for a career in professional boxing.

Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola has been a part of 1996 World Cup. He debuted in the international squad in 1989 but he had to leave the field after he was detected with a tumour in his shin bone. However, he took up a different profession and became a known face on television. Ankola was seen in various movies and TV shows.

Curtley Ambrose

Curtley Ambrose had been one of the strong bowlers of the West Indies and has been considered as a legend in the Hall of Fame of world cricket. However, after retirement, Ambrose chose a different path and is currently a reggae musician and plays the bass in a band known as The Baldhead.

Arshad Khan

Pakistan cricketer Arshad Khan had a fluctuating career in cricket. He represented his nation in 9 Tests and 58 ODIs. After being dropped in 2001, he made a comeback in the ODI format in 2005. However, he couldn't take advantage of his return. Later, he announced his retirement and reportedly relocated to Australia and became a cab driver there.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth

The career of this medium-pace bowler from Kerala ended due to drop in performance followed by, bad conduct and eventually the spot-fixing allegations being the last nail in the coffin. However, he is currently working in Bollywood and previously worked in a Malayalam film, Team 5.

Dilip Doshi

Dilip Doshi was an Indian left-arm spinner who made his test debut after 30. However, by the time he retired he had almost 114 wickets from only 33 matches. After retirement, Dilip Doshi shifted from cricket and focussed on business. In 1994, he introduced the popular Mont Blanc pens to India.