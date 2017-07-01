Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), India's largest car company by production and sales, ended June on a modest note, with domestic business rising 1.2 percent, apparently due to the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Exports almost doubled, leading to an overall growth of 7.6 percent, YoY. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) saw its volume sales plunge.

MSIL's domestic sales stood at 93,263 units last month in comparison to 92,133 cars sold in June last year, while exports rose 95.8 percent to 13,131 units from 6,707 sold last June. Overall sales rose 7.6 percent to 106,394 units as against 98,840 in June 2016, according to a statement.

Sales of Ciaz, Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross spiked but other models disappointed. Overall Q1 sales rose 13.2 percent to 394,571 units, the company said.

TKM sold 3,628 units, a sharp fall from 14,854 cars sold in June last year. Domestic sales for June this year ended at 1,973 units and exports stood at 1,655, in comparison to 13,502 units sold in the domestic market in June 2016 and exports of 1,352 units.

"The uncertainty surrounding the GST implementation with regard to the passenger vehicles has impacted the retails as the customers are postponing their plan of purchasing the vehicle post GST roll out," N Raja, Director & Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, TKM, said in a statement.

Other companies such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hero Honda are yet to publish their data.

Last June, overall car sales dropped 5.2 percent YoY to 154,237 units while the two-wheeler segment posted 12.2 percent YoY growth at 14,68,035 units, according to but the industry lobby—Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).