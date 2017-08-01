Automakers in India have announced the monthly sales for July 2017, the first month since the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1.

As usual, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, reported solid growth. Toyota Kirloskar Motor, with Innova and Fortuner leading from the front, sold a total of 17,750 units thereby registering over 43 percent growth as compared to its sales in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti Suzuki sales surge in July 2017

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,65,346 units in July, growing 20.6 percent over the same period last fiscal. This includes 1,54,001 units in the domestic market and 11,345 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 1,37,116 units in July 2016.

The sales figures for July 2017

Category : Sub-segment Models Jul Till Jul April'16 - March'17 2017 2016 % Change 2017-18 2016-17 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 42310 35051 20.7% 145820 127774 14.1% 413981 A: Compact Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire 63116 50362 25.3% 218430 182587 19.6% 584850 A: Super Compact Dzire Tour (Old) -- 3059 -- - 10855 -- 32612 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 6377 5162 23.5% 22075 18852 17.1% 64448 TOTAL A: PASSENGER CARS 111803 93634 19.4% 386325 340068 13.6% 1095891 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 25781 17382 48.3% 82906 56730 46.1% 195741 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 15714 14748 6.6% 51453 51306 0.3% 152009 TOTAL DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES 153298 125764 21.9% 520684 448104 16.2% 1443641 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 703 14 -- 1748 14 -- 900 Total Domestic Sales 154001 125778 22.4% 522432 448118 16.6% 1444541 Total Export Sales 11345 11338 0.1% 37485 37441 0.1% 124062 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 165346 137116 20.6% 559917 485559 15.3% 1568603

Toyota records best-ever July sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recorded its best-ever July sales. The company sold a total of 17,750 units in the domestic market, registering over 43 percent growth as compared to its domestic sales in the corresponding period last year. The company also exported 1,723 units of the Etios series.

Toyota had sold 12,404 units in the domestic market and exported 1,344 units of the Etios series in July 2016. Innova and Fortuner saw stupendous growth last month with the highest ever units sold since their launch.

Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 13% in July

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in July 2017 were at 46,216 vehicles, higher by 7 percent over 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. The domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were at 42,775 units as against 37,789 units in July 2016.

In July 2017, Tata Motors recorded domestic sales of 14,933 with a growth of 10 percent, over 13,547 units in July 2016. Thanks to the Tigor and Tiago. While the car segment of Tata marginally degrew by 1 percent at 12,125 units, the UV segment grew by 110 percent at 2,808 units.

Ford sales

Ford India recorded 8,418 unit sales in July 2017, as against 7,076 units in the corresponding month last year. Exports of Ford grew to 17,657 units compared to 10,666 units in July of last year. Ford India's combined domestic wholesales and exports in July reached 26,075 vehicles from 17,742 vehicles in the corresponding month last year.

Hyundai domestic sales up by 4.4%

Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 43,007 units for the month of July 2017, recording 4.4 percent growth. The company had sold 41,201 units in July 2016.