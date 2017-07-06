Canon has finally announced its much-delayed EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera, the successor of EOS 6D DSLR. It comes over four years after the entry-level full-frame camera was released, and the long wait was worth it as it came with several significant upgrades.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II, which targets budding photographers who want to go beyond creative DSLR photography skills, is impressive but it will take on several rivals, the most noticeable being the Nikon D500 DSLR camera which has won a few awards, including a Camera GP2017 Editors Award.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera's estimated retail price is $1,999 for body only, $3,099 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens, and $2,599 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens. It is expected to be made available for purchase in late July. On the other hand, the Nikon D500 is priced at $1,899.95 for body only and $2,499.95 with 16-80mm VR Lens Kit.

Which DSLR camera will you buy -- Nikon D500 or Canon EOS 6D Mark II? Well, it's hard to say as a camera, like many other gadgets, is not all about specifications but here are key specifications to give you a clear idea of what the products offer:

Canon EOS 6D Mark II key specifications

- 26.2 Megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

- Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System1

- Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection & Full HD 60p

- DIGIC 7 image processor with ISO 100-40000 range

- Vari-angle touchscreen, 3.0-inch LCD

- High-speed continuous shooting at up to 6.5 fps

- Built-in Wi-Fi 2, NFC3, Bluetooth 4 and GPS technology

- Dust and water-resistant

Nikon D500 key specifications

- 20.9MP DX format CMOS sensor without Optical Low Pass Filter

- Multi-CAM 20K Autofocus sensor with 153/99 AF points

- Compact lightweight DX system for telephoto shooting 4K UHD video (30p)

- 5 image processor with ISO range of 100-51,200 expandable to Lo 1 and Hi 5 (50 – 1,640,000 equivalent)

- Tilting 8-cm/3.2-in touchscreen, 2359k-dot LCD monitor

- High-speed continuous shooting of up to 200 shots per burst at up to approx. 10 fps (14-bit RAW images with lossless compression)

- Built-in SnapBridge (Wi-Fi + Bluetooth)

- Image sensor cleaning, Image Dust Off reference data (Capture NX-D software required)