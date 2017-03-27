British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has released gigapixel photograph of the luxury marina of Dubai. Bentley claims it is one of the world's most detailed landscape images and at the heart of the photograph sits a Bentley Flying Spur W12 S.

Check out the gigapixel image by clicking- Explore.bentleymotors.com

The NASA-derived technology of the gigapixel image zooms in on the city panorama in intricate detail. Scroll further, the image zooms on to the bonnet badge of the Flying Spur. Bentley claims the Gigapixel image is testament to Bentley's renowned attention to detail.

The 57.7 billion pixels were stitched together to create a single image that also balanced light levels across each pixel. The process took 48 hours and 1,825 frames to create. Downloading the image took a further 18 hours. Bentley installed a camera 264-metre up the Cayan Tower – one of Dubai's tallest buildings – to capture detailed landscape image. The technology used had to withstand 40-degree heat and 25kmph winds.

According to Bentley, same amount of detailing is also required to roll out a Flying Spur and each unit needs 130 hours. The flagship of the Flying Spur range, the W12 S features enhanced power and torque outputs from the 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine. The engine power has been increased from 625 PS to 635 PS and torque from 800Nm to 820Nm by re-calibration and tuning. Increase in power means, the Flying Spur W12 S achieves a top speed of 325kmph and it is first four-door Bentley to exceed the 200mph (322kmph) performance barrier.

This is not the first time Bentley came up with ultra-zoom image. The company previous released a 104- metres wide, 53 billion pixels in total single image that showed the Golden Gate Bridge. When zoomed in, the embroidered Bentley badge on the seat of a Mulsanne on the bridge appeared.