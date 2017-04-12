Aquaman's filming is scheduled to begin anytime soon and the cast members have been preparing hard to get their characters right. Earlier, we got a preview of Jason Momoa preparing for his role as the Aquaman in a series of action-packed videos shared online.

Also Read: Aquaman makers unveil concept art showing Black Manta

Recently, a number of videos and photos of Aquaman's Mera played by Amber Heard gave the world a look into her preparations. Adding to her collection of preproduction preparation photos and videos, Heard shared an image showing off her research skills.

The DC actress took to Instagram to share a photo where she showed off her Aquaman comic collections. The new picture indicated that she is getting to know the roots of her character from the books. Researching the story lines and characters, the Mera actress captioned the picture: "Catching up on my reading #aquaman #dccomics".

Catching up on my reading #aquaman #dccomics A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

The picture featured Aquaman books, a number of Aquaman comics, which included the Sword of Atlantis, several issues from the current Rebirth arc among many others. Her researching the characters and the roots of the Aquaman leaves many fans hopeful about her portrayal of Mera.

While Heard is jumping deep to get everything right for the Aquaman solo movie, she will be playing a role in the Justice League alongside Jason Momoa. The first look at her and her costume was seen in the Justice League trailer that was recently released.

#aquaMan Crush Monday @prideofgypsies #JusticeLeague A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

While Justice League will follow the conclusion of Wonder Woman, the star-studded DC movie featuring Batman, Aquaman, Superman, Cyborg and The Flash will draw a platform for Momoa's movie scheduled to release next year.

The film's shooting will take place in Australia. The movie's cast also includes Nicole Kidman as Queen of Atlanna, Willem Dafoe playing Aquaman's advisor, scientist Dr Vulko, and Patrick Wilson donning the role of Orm, a villain who is also Aquaman's half-brother. It will be directed by James Wan.

Aquaman releases on December 21, 2018. But Momoa and Heard will be seen in Justice League, releasing on November 17, 2017.