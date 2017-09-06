Xiaomi has announced Android One phone Mi A1 and it will be made available for purchase in India starting 12 pm noon on September 12. Unlike other Mi devices, the Mi A1 is powered by Google and comes with stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat which means it doesn't run on MIUI 9. It looks impressive but it won't be a cake walk for the device in the Indian market as there are several mid-budget smartphones like Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5S Plus, and Nokia 6 currently available for purchase.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 (around $234 / €200), which means it will have to compete with dozens of devices priced under Rs 15,000, and the most prominent are the Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5S Plus, and Nokia 6.

Now, the question is whether Xiaomi's first Android One phone can beat the popular handsets already available in the market. Below, we provide the key specifications of these devices to give you a fair idea of what's in the offing.

Xiaomi Mi A1

The device sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system.

It also features a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, the device features a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and a 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, colour balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos and 4X for video, and an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and beautification mode.

Lenovo K8 Note

The device is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB storage model. It has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It also features a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

Nokia 6

Priced at Rs 14,999, the device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 3/GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh with fast battery charging technology.