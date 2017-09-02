Team India skipper Virat Kohli has often drawn comparison to Australian great Ricky Ponting with his aggressive approach and leadership skills on the field.

The Indian captain now has a chance of equalling one of the legendary cricketer's One Day International record when he leads the Indian cricket team for the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, September 3.

Kohli needs one more ton to equal Ponting's tally of 30 ODI centuries and become the joint second on the list of most centuries in the 50-over format. The 28-year-old went past Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 28 centuries when he hit a 96-ball 131 during India's 168-run win over the hosts in Colombo on Thursday, August 31.

Notably, Kohli became the fastest to get to 29 ODI centuries as he reached the milestone in just 185 ODI innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list, with 49 centuries, needed 265 innings to get to 29 tons, while Ponting reached the figure after playing 330 innings.

What are the chances of Kohli reaching the milestone on Sunday



Kohli had started the series on a bright note, scoring an unbeaten 82 in Dambulla to help India gun down a total of 217 with ease. However, failures followed him in the second and third ODIs in Pallekele as Kohli was dismissed for 4 and 3, respectively.

However, the Delhi dasher was in sublime touch in Colombo on Thursday, and was in top gear right from the start of the innings. He was severe against the Sri Lankan pacers, including Lasith Malinga and used his foot well against the spinners, who had troubled India in Pallekele.

Kohli, after winning the toss on Thursday, had spoken about how good the wicket was for batting. He seemed to have enjoyed his stay in the middle. The R Premadasa stadium in Colombo is expected to offer another batsmen-friendly track and the India captain will be more than happy to have a go at the Sri Lankan bowlers early in the match.

Notably, Kohli has hit consecutive 100s for India four times in the past. Going by the way he had punished Malinga and Co. on Thursday, we might as well see another ton from Kohli on Sunday.