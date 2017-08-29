Ratan Tata's dream project, an affordable family car, was launched in 2009 at an astonishing Rs 1 lakh. However, the 'cheapest' tag didn't augur well for the company and sales failed to meet the expectation.

Later, Tata Motors launched Nano Twist in a bid to boost sales adding more features and increasing the price. In 2015, Tata made a final attempt to push Nano's sales with GenX model. Yet Nano continued to struggle in terms of sales.

Recently, Nano proved to be the bone of contention between Ratan Tata and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry. The latter had alleged that Tata Motors is unable to shut down the loss-making small car over "emotional reasons." The developments had put Nano's future hanging in the balance.

However, Tata Motors has not given up on the pet project of Ratan Tata. Satish Borwankar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Tata Motors on Saturday said there are alternative plans for its flagship low-cost small car. He also hinted at a Nano with the electric power train.

Tata Nano EV is not an entirely new project. Tata Motors showcased Nano EV using super polymer lithium ion batteries at the 80th Geneva Motor Show in 2010. The model is supposed to have a range of up to 160 km in the production version. The Nano EV was also pegged to have an acceleration of 0-60 kmph in under 10 seconds.

The biggest question is can Tata Motors reinvent Nano as world's most affordable electric vehicle? It looks certainly possible. Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) are currently on verge of showcasing brand's first ever EV. The model in question is Tiago electric and the global unveiling is expected in September 2017.

The electric powertrain developed for Tiago electric is believed to be low cost and hence possibilities are it might also power the Nano EV. With central government extensively promoting EVs with tax cut and special subsidies, Nano's second lease as world's most affordable EV cannot be written off.