The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is no doubt one of the best mobile phones announced this year. It boasts of the best technology currently available in the market, and one of the highlights of the handset is its dual camera setup.

But the big question is whether Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can beat the likes of HTC U11, Google Pixel, Galaxy S8, iPhone 7, Sony Xperia X Performance, Huawei P10 and Moto Z Force Droid -- phones that are currently available in the market.

According to DxOMark, a trusted website for camera reviews, HTC U11 has the best camera with an overall score of 90 points. The break-up of the score stands at 90 in exposure and contrast, 85 in colour, 95 in autofocus, 94 in texture, 89 in noise, 87 in artifacts, and 88 in flash.

It also scored 89 in video -- 86 in exposure and contrast, 86 in colour, 95 in autofocus, 87 in texture, 95 in noise, 87 in artifacts, and 90 in stabilisation.

Google Pixel (Pixel XL) is in the second position with a score of 89, and is followed by HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, and Sony Xperia X Performance with 88 points.

Next in line are Huawei P10, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Sony Xperia XZ, and the Xperia Z5, which have scored 87, while Apple iPhone 7, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge have 86 points.

Now, the point is whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can top the list of mobile phones with the best camera.

It has a dual-camera setup -- a 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus)and another 12MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It also has a wide-angle 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

It is almost identical to the Galaxy S8, except that the Galaxy Note 8 has a dual rear camera, one with a telephoto lens.

So, it is to be seen what the camera of the Galaxy Note 8 has to offer. We will have a clear picture when the device hits the stores.