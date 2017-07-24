Samsung has added Galaxy J7 Nxt to the long line of budget smartphones currently available in Indian market. The device has an appealing unified colour scheme and an elegant patterned back beside other impressive specifications. But how it will fare against popular handsets like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G5 remains to be seen.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (model number SM-J701FZKD) measures 152.4x78.6x7.6mm, weighs 170g and sports a 13.95 cm or 5.5-inch HD super Amoled display with 720x1,280 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core processor clocking at 1.6GHz, Android Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture lens, a 5MP front-camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAH battery.

The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 11,490. But can it beat handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G5 in Indian market?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model not available in India). It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs Android Marshmallow operating system, and houses a 4,100mAh battery.

The phone also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of the field.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The handset sports a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It comes in three variants with the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant at Rs 8,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model at Rs 10,999.

Moto G4 Plus

Priced at Rs 10,499 (discounted price) for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model and Rs 14,660 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), the device sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (upgraded from Android Marshmallow). It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbocharger.

Moto G5

The 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory variant comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999. Its storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It sports a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The device also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 8x zoom, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,800mAh battery with rapid charging technology.