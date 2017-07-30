It was just a few days ago that the former world number one Novak Djokovic announced about his elbow injury, which will keep him out of the entire 2017 season. Since then there have been talks about a potential return in 2018 like the way Roger Federer has done this season, winning a number of titles.

Federer, who missed the second half of 2016 to recover from his knee surgery, has been in incredible form this season, coming up with some magical tennis. He has rolled the clock back, bringing back memories of Federer the old. Such has been his class this season that experts and former players are saying that he is playing his best tennis after his comeback from that long rest.

Can Djokovic emulate Federer next season? One of the legends of the sport, Pat Cash does not believe that he will be able to replicate Federer's success. The Australian explained saying that the tennis elbow injury is a serious thing, and it will take time for him to come back to his best.

"It might seem a bit obvious for a tennis player to get tennis elbow and there is literally no cure for it, it just takes time, usually about a year or so, to fix it. It will take time for him to get his intensity back," Cash told Radio 5.

"It won't be like Roger Federer, who was winning Grand Slams straight out of the blocks after he came back, but some time next year he will be playing well again."

However, the 2017 season has all been about Federer and Nadal, who have played some wonderful tennis. With the downfall of Djokovic and Andy Murray, the competition has not been competitive. It becomes a tad boring when one or two players win titles after titles.

One hopes that Djokovic comes with a bang next season, and delivers his A game and gradually challenge the likes of Federer and Nadal. The ATP tour needs Djokovic to fire so that the grand slams and other major tournaments come to life.