HMD Global had a good run in 2017 with series of Nokia smartphones launched to attract buyers in the budget and mid-range segment. In 2018, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer is aiming to disrupt the premium smartphone segment without losing the sight of budget and mid-range phones.

Besides flagship Nokia 9 and entry-level Nokia 1 smartphones, Nokia 7 Plus is trying to be quite the charmer. Nokia 7 Plus has been leaked in several instances, but it has now been spotted testing in India after a live image of the handset leaked online. One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Nokia smartphone is that it will be a part of Google's Android One program to run 100 percent stock Android and get latest updates directly from Google.

Ring any bells? Xiaomi's Mi A1 is a popular choice when it comes to Android One smartphones. If the rumor about Nokia 7 Plus is true, it'll be competing directly against Xiaomi's premium budget smartphone. But the question is whether Nokia can trump Xiaomi to become a number one choice for Indian consumers.

A Chinese tech blog VTechgraphy spotted a first live image of the Nokia 7 Plus, which is widely making the rounds of the internet building necessary hype before the actual launch. The first live image of Nokia 7 Plus is a reassurance of previous leaks that showed a full-screen design. The handset is seen with a large edge-to-edge display with slimmer bezels on all four sides and 18:9 aspect ratio.

By the looks of it, Nokia 7 Plus certainly looks quite compelling. Even though the full-screen display is a norm in most smartphones these days, Nokia's overall design for the rumored Nokia 7 Plus will make it buyers' worthwhile.

Upon closer inspection of the hands-on image of Nokia 7 Plus, the word "Namaste" can be seen towards the top left corner. This is a hint that Nokia is already testing the smartphone for the Indian market.

Nokia 7 plus is expected to be launched alongside other Nokia phones at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain later this month. Considering the testing of the device is taking place in India, it won't be surprising to see Nokia 7 Plus arrive in India sooner than later.

This isn't the first time Nokia 7 Plus has been spotted in the wild. Earlier leaks have shown the handset's full conceptualized design, which shows dual rear cameras, a single front camera lens, glass back and aluminum frame and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the specs, rumors are that the Nokia 7 Plus will feature a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB expandable storage. The rear cameras will comprise of a 12MP and a 13MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and OIS by Carl ZEISS. The front shooter is said to have a 16MP shooter.

While all these features point towards a better configuration than the Mi A1, Nokia will need some level of convincing with its pricing. Nokia 7 Plus is expected to retail at around $500, which means it will be priced in the range of Rs 30,000. On the contrary, Xiaomi Mi A1 costs Rs 13,999, but Nokia's offering will serve a great alternative for those looking for a premium choice without having to go for the expensive models like Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.