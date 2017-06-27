Nokia, the once the market leader in India, comes packed with oodles of nostalgia. But several OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), especially Xiaomi, have populated the budget smartphone segment while Nokia took a time-out. So, it will be interesting to watch how the new Nokia 3 fares against popular handsets like the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Moto G4, and Yu Yureka Black in India.

HMD Global has made its budget smartphone Nokia 3 available online in India, a few days after it was launched. It is now available on Croma's e-store, though the Finnish company hasn't made any announcement regarding its collaboration with the Tata-owned retailer.

The Nokia 3 is aggressively priced at Rs 9,499. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and will get Google's latest firmware Android O. It also has impressive features with a 5.0-inch polarised HD display, a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking 1.3GHz, with 2GB RAM, and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

In terms of camera, the device has an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

Now, that's impressive for a Rs 9,499 device but it remains to be seen if it can beat other handsets in the Indian market. Rest assured, it won't be a cake walk for the Nokia 3 as its competitors too boast of good specifications.

Here are details of some handsets Nokia 3 will take on in Indian market:

Xiaomi Redmi 4

It comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant priced at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model at Rs 10,999 – with microSD card slot (expandable up to 128GB).

The handset sports a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash and 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and houses a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage model priced at Rs. 12,999. However, the 2GB RAM variant is currently not available in India.

It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, a 4,100mAh battery, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Moto G4

Priced at Rs 10,490 for the 16GB ROM model and Rs 13,699 for the 32GB model, the device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset, a 2GB RAM, 16/32GB internal storage expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Yu Yureka Black

Priced at Rs 8,999, the handset sports a 5.0-inch full HD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. It has a 4GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot, a 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash, auto, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), an 8MP front-snapper with Selfie flash, Beauty mode, Wide Selfie and smile shot, and a 3,000mAh battery.