Nokia 3 as seen in the company's official site
Nokia, the once the market leader in India, comes packed with oodles of nostalgia. But several OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), especially Xiaomi, have populated the budget smartphone segment while Nokia took a time-out. So, it will be interesting to watch how the new Nokia 3 fares against popular handsets like the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Moto G4, and Yu Yureka Black in India.

HMD Global has made its budget smartphone Nokia 3 available online in India, a few days after it was launched. It is now available on Croma's e-store, though the Finnish company hasn't made any announcement regarding its collaboration with the Tata-owned retailer.

The Nokia 3 is aggressively priced at Rs 9,499. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and will get Google's latest firmware Android O. It also has impressive features with a 5.0-inch polarised HD display, a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking 1.3GHz, with 2GB RAM, and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

Nokia 3 as seen on official website
In terms of camera, the device has an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

Now, that's impressive for a Rs 9,499 device but it remains to be seen if it can beat other handsets in the Indian market. Rest assured, it won't be a cake walk for the Nokia 3 as its competitors too boast of good specifications.

Here are details of some handsets Nokia 3 will take on in Indian market:

Xiaomi Redmi 4 as seen on Mi website
Xiaomi Redmi 4

It comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant priced at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model at Rs 10,999 – with microSD card slot (expandable up to 128GB).

The handset sports a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash and 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and houses a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage model priced at Rs. 12,999. However, the 2GB RAM variant is currently not available in India.

It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, a 4,100mAh battery, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Moto G4 Plus
Moto G4

Priced at Rs 10,490 for the 16GB ROM model and Rs 13,699 for the 32GB model, the device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset, a 2GB RAM, 16/32GB internal storage expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Micromax Yu Yureka Black
Yu Yureka Black

Priced at Rs 8,999, the handset sports a 5.0-inch full HD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. It has a 4GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot, a 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash, auto, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), an 8MP front-snapper with Selfie flash, Beauty mode, Wide Selfie and smile shot, and a 3,000mAh battery.