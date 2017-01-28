With the start of a new year, competition in the smartphone market has gotten intense. Xiaomi's most recent launch of the Redmi Note 4 has people on the edge, but the story doesn't end there.

Smartphone makers are competing against each other by preparing a counter-move for every successful attempt. After Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's success, Motorola is expected to soon join the premium budget smartphone battle with its all-new Moto G5 series.

Ahead of the MWC 2017 reveal, the rumoured Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus designs have leaked online. Techdroider picked up the leaked images of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus said to be from a case maker. Interested folks can take a closer look at the upcoming phones before they even hit the market.

By the looks of it, both Moto G5 and G5 Plus will have a fingerprint scanner integrated within the physical home button, a metallic unibody, circular camera panel instead of the pill-shaped design. The volume controls and the lock/power button will be separated with a small gap but sit together on the right side of the device.

Here's how one case maker thinks the Motorola Moto G5 Plus will look. Seems based on preliminary renders from Lenovo/Moto (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gKAUojiARW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 26, 2017

The latest design leaked online is in line with previous rumours about the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. In addition, previous leaks have outlined the possible specifications of the phones as well.

According to an earlier leak, the Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, much like the rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The handset is also expected to pack a 16MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. A 3,080mAh battery will serve as the powerhouse for the phone.

The Moto G5 series will also include multiple models in Plus and Play variants, but that's later in the year. As for the Moto G5 Plus pricing, reports suggest that the handset could sell for around $300, but it is expected to retail at around Rs. 15,600 when launched in India after MWC 2017 in March.