Lenovo K8 Note will be available for purchase in India starting 12 pm on Friday. It is reasonably priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant, but the big question is whether it can beat the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Huawei Honor 6X in the Indian market.

The Lenovo K8 Note has a metal body and a fingerprint scanner on the back. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Mediatek Helio X23 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and available in two colours -- Venom Black and Fine Gold.

The device has a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

The Lenovo K8 Note looks impressive in terms of features but it is to be seen if it can beat Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, India's top selling smartphone this quarter, and Huawei Honor 6X. Here are the key specifications of the handsets to give you a fair idea of what they have to offer:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications & pricing

The device features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB.

Huawei Honor 6X specifications & pricing

The handset features a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,340mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it has a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

The handset is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.