If you think artificial intelligence (AI) can beat human beings in solving problems, you are wrong. A new study has revealed that a kid has higher IQ than Google's artificial intelligence and Apple's Siri.

According to a paper written by three Chinese researchers, including Yong Shi, executive deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Research Center on Fictitious Economy and Data Science, Google's AI had an IQ of 47.28 in 2016, which is almost the double of Apple Siri's 23.94, reported CNBC. However, a 6-year-old child has a much higher IQ.

The researchers have found out that an adult (18-year-old) has an IQ of 97 while that of a 6-year-old kid is 55.5. This is quite a revelation as Google's AI has an IQ of 47.28, followed by Baidu with 32.92, Microsoft's Bing (31.98) and Siri (23.94).

Google's AI has witnessed a huge leap from its IQ score of 26.5 in 2014 and Microsoft from 13.5, but they have a long way to go before beating a 6-year-old child, even before competing with an adult. The new study has thrown some light on a possible result of human beings versus AI systems.

"Although artificial intelligence is currently one of the most interesting areas in scientific research, the potential threats posed by emerging AI systems remain a source of persistent controversy. To address the issue of AI threat, this study proposes a standard intelligence model that unifies AI and human characteristics in terms of four aspects of knowledge, i.e., input, output, mastery, and creation," read the description of the research titled "Intelligence Quotient and Intelligence Grade of Artificial Intelligence" which was submitted to Cornell University Library last week.

"Using this model, we observe three challenges, namely, expanding of the von Neumann architecture; testing and ranking the intelligence quotient of naturally and artificially intelligent systems, including humans, Google, Bing, Baidu, and Siri; and finally, the dividing of artificially intelligent systems into seven grades from robots to Google Brain. Based on this, we conclude that AlphaGo belongs to the third grade," it added.

It may be mentioned that the development of artificial intelligence has become a subject of great interest among big technology companies. Several firms, including Apple, Google and Microsoft have invested in AI research.