At BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's stand on working towards a clean energy future.

Affordable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the development of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations, he said while addressing the summit, and called on the members to work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

Modi's call for pushing solar and other renewable energy models is not purely limited to environmental concerns, but can also be looked at as a political move, as China contributes highest amount of Co2 emissions.

"Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote the use of renewable and solar energy," PTI quoted Modi as saying.

With US President Donald Trump's policies on solar energy in the negative, an India-China collaboration for green energy initiatives through BRICS will be the right message to the West from Asia as Modi asserts, "Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote the use of renewable and solar energy."

The NDB can also establish an effective link with ISA to support such cooperation and we would wish to see more clean energy funding, particularly in solar energy, from the NDB, he stated.

Modi's pet project

International Solar Alliance, one of Narendra Modi's pet projects, was launched in 2015 by India and France with an aim to bring together a coalition of 121 countries for mutual benefits through improved solar power usage.

He said the New Development Bank under BRICS grouping can also build an effective link with ISA to promote such cooperation.

In May this year, the Prime Minister had called for establishing cities where all the electricity requirements are fulfilled solely through solar energy. His statements gave the necessary thrust for manufacturing solar equipment which will further lead to employment generation.