German luxury carmaker Audi is all geared up to present an exciting year to auto lovers in India. Audi India, which aims to regain its top slot in the luxury vehicle segment, is getting ready to offer 10 new products in India in 2017.

Audi lost the top rank to fellow German car-manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India in 2015 and slipped to the second position. Although Audi has not shared the sales number of the company in the country in 2016 yet, the carmaker says that the company is looking to come back to the top position, where it belongs. The Audi line-up for 2017 will also see the arrivals of new models, said the company.

"For 2017 there will be 10 new launches, out of which there will be a couple of products which haven't been introduced in the Indian market before," Audi India head Rahil Ansari told Press Trust of India.

Ansari also added that Audi is also looking to bring models to India, "which can give a Halo effect."

"While the volume models are important, we will also be launching those cars which can give a 'Halo effect' so that we can turn our car customers into fans."

Audi was in the numero uno position in 2013 and 2014 in terms of annual sales. In 2016, Mercedes-Benz sold 13,231 units, while BMW sold 7,861 units. The sales of Mercedes-Benz saw a slight decline in 2016 from 13,502 units in 2015, whereas BMW's sales saw an increase of 14 percent from 2015.

Audi kick-started the New Year innings with the launch of A3 Cabriolet facelift in India. The company has also added the new diesel version of its best-selling sedan A4 in India recently. The German carmaker is expected to expand its portfolio with the A3 facelift soon.