HMD Global has been prompt in rolling out software updates to its handsets as promised: It seeded Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS to Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6.

Then again, one thing the users of these phones would want as fast as possible is an improvement in the camera app.

Now, an official from the Finnish company has confirmed that the firm will roll out the camera update to its devices.

Juho Sarvikas, Global Chief Product Manager of HMD, has confirmed that the Nokia devices will get the update. He responded in the affirmative when a Twitter user asked if the company would update the camera app of its handsets.

Also read: Nokia 3 to get Android 7.1.2 Nougat update after Nokia 5, Nokia 6

Sarvikas also hinted that HMD Global would bring at least some features of the Lumia Camera UI to its smartphones.

Yep! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 30, 2017

However, it is not known when the company will release camera app update.

The handsets that may get camera app update are Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8.

HMD Global has announced that these devices will also get the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, so it won't come as a surprise if the camera update comes with the firmware if not separately.