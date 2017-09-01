The NDA government is all set for another Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, September 3. The rejig will reportedly happen before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves to China to attend the BRICS summit.

At least five Union ministers have already "voluntarily" quit their positions, paving way for the rejig and expansion.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who was minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, told NDTV on Friday that he did not know why he was asked to resign. He said it was the BJP's decision and that he was happy to follow.

Also, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey has been appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief. Since the BJP has a philosophy of one-man-one-post, he has resigned as well.

Pandey — a Brahmin — replaces OBC face Keshav Prasad Maurya, who had been UP BJP chief before the Assembly polls.

As per NDTV, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has also gave his resignation after facing ire for the death of protesting farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

'No 75-plus' rule

This is the third reshuffle since the BJP-led NDA formed government in 2014, and each time MPs above the age of 75 have been removed from Cabinet positions, as per the BJP's unofficial rule.

Kalraj Mishra, who held the portfolio of micro, small, and medium enterprises, turned 76 this year, and therefore may be removed from the Cabinet.

While Uma Bharati cited health reasons for her resignation, as a minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, she hardly made a mark.

Also, Sanjiv Baliyan, the MP from Muzaffarnagar who was serving as minister of state under Uma Bharati, put in his papers.

Probable candidates

Suresh Prabhu has strived a lot to bring in radical changes in Railways by improving amenities and passenger experience, and overhauling of rail infrastructure. However, his tenure as minister has been plagued by a series of train accidents.

Nitin Gadkari, who is holding road transport and highways portfolio, may be given Railways as well. Prabhu is likely to get environment, the portfolio he held in the then Vajpayee government.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who has been instrumental in the saffron party's gains in the North-East, is tipped to get a berth. Madhav could be the face of Andhra Pradesh in the Cabinet. His organisational skills may be put to use to make inroads for the saffron camp in South India.

There is also some speculation that Amit Shah may get the defence portfolio, which has been handled by Arun Jaitley ever since Manohar Parrikar was chosen Goa chief minister earlier this year.

Accommodating allies?

On Thursday, AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai met BJP national president Amit Shah, leading to speculations that the Tamil Nadu party may be looking for an alliance in exchange for a ministerial berth.

Nitish Kumar, who returned to the BJP-led alliance recently, may get two ministerial berths for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) since he realised his love for an "old friend" after demonetisation.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and, perhaps, Purnea MP Santosh Kushwaha are likely to be sworn in along with the BJP leaders.

Fewer additional charges

While Jaitley shedding the defence portfolio is a distinct possibility, Dr Harshavardhan, who is holding more than one portfolio, may also be relieved of one.

"Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar is speculated to be the choice for urban development, which has been handled by rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar as an additional charge since Venkaiah Naidu's elevation to vice-president," the Times of India reported.

Poll math or peformance graph?

Two states — Gujarat and Karnataka — are have Assembly elections just months away. While the saffron party needs to retain power in Gujarat, it is making all-out efforts to win in the southern state. Therefore, BJP leaders from these states may get a leg-up.

Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are seen as good performers, and may be rewarded with an elevation in the reshuffle. The PMO has taken a performance review of ministers, based on which some may be promoted while other removed.

With just 18 months away from 2019 general elections, this rejig is very important for the Modi government. The party needs to strike a balance between poll math and performance graph.

Will the prime minister send the nation a message that he chooses merit over everything else, or, in his own words, he prefers "hard work over Harvard"?