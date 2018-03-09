SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a positive start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex gained 318 points or 0.96 percent to close at 33,351 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Friday:

1. Mahindra & Mahindra

Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 945

Current stock price: Rs 726

About the company: Mahindra & Mahindra manufactures automobiles, farm equipment and automotive components. The company's automobile products include light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, jeep type vehicles and passenger cars.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 12 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 21 times forward earnings. Mahindra & Mahindra has a market capitalization of Rs 903 billion.

2. Mahindra Holidays

Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 388

Current stock price: Rs 294

About the company: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts provides leisure hospitality. The company offers family holidays with a range of services through vacation memberships. Mahindra Holidays gives its members the choice to stay at resorts with furnished accommodations, such as apartments and cottages, and resort amenities, such as restaurants, kids clubs, and other activities.

Stock Performance: The stock has edged up 4 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 26 times forward earnings. Mahindra Holidays has a market capitalization of Rs 39 billion.

3. Hexaware Technologies

ICICI Direct recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 359

Current stock price: Rs 357

About the company: Hexaware Technologies specializes in providing its clients with management and technology solutions in the enterprise applications software area. The company also operates as an offshore-based vendor for the ERP and CRM software products of PeopleSoft, Inc. of U.S.A.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 65 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 21 times forward earnings. Hexaware Technologies has a market capitalization of Rs 106 billion.

4. Capital First

ICICI Direct recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 626

Current stock price: Rs 639

About the company: Capital First provides debt financing services. The Company offers personal, business, home, and two wheeler loans, as well as financing, asset management, foreign exchange, and equity brokerage services. Capital First serves micro, small, and medium enterprises in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 6 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 26 times forward earnings. Capital First has a market capitalization of Rs 63 billion.

5. INOX

CLSA recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 330

Current stock price: Rs 229

About the company: Inox Leisure Ltd. provides motion picture entertainment. The company owns and operates a chain of movie theaters throughout India.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.