India's first bullet train is finally going to be reality!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who is arriving today for a two-day visit, will together launch work on the project in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

The project will be a big leap for the country's transport infrastructure and overburdened railways. The project is a joint venture between the Indian Railways and the Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology.

New Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the train will start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 15, 2022 - when India completes 75 years of independence.

We list here 10 things you should know about the bullet train project.

