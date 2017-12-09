French high-performance car-maker Bugatti is known for its powerful cars like Veyron and Chiron. Their cars are built with incredibly high standard, but that doesn't mean they are devoid of shortcomings. The company has just recalled 47 examples of the Chiron, reports Autonews.

The recall has been initiated over faulty welds in the front seat recliner brackets, Bugatti said in its recall notice. Among the 47 vehicles affected about 12 units are sold in North America and Bugatti plans on transporting those cars to dealers for inspection. If an improper weld is found, Bugatti will replace the entire seating assembly obviously for free of coast.

Bugatti unveiled the Chiron at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March 2016. The car has been named after Louis Chiron, a racer who won all the major grand prix for the brand in the 1920s-30s. Limited to just 500 units and each Chiron will cost a minimum of 2.4 million Euros, which is approximately Rs 17.5 crore.

The heart of the Chiron is the W16 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers that develops 1479bhp at 6700rpm and 1600Nm of torque in the range of 2000 to 6000rpm mated to specially developed seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that sends this torque to all four wheels. The massive power figures let the Chiron sprint 0 to 100kmph time in mere 2.5 seconds. 0 to 200kmph speed can be achieved in 6.5 seconds and to reach 300kmph, Chiron needs just 13.6 seconds and reach the maximum speed of 420kmph.

On the design front, the Chiron has specific hints of Veyron in the silhouette and bits of the Vision Gran Turismo concept created for video game series is evident. In the evolution, the Chiron is less rounded and more muscular than the Veyron.

The new Bugatti is 82mm longer, 40mm wider and 53mm higher than the Veyron and is also 155 kg heavier. The car features specially-developed Michelin tyres 285/30 R20 spec up front and 355/25 R21 tyres at the rear. Braking is handled by 420mm front and 400mm rear disc brakes with eight-piston and six-piston callipers, respectively.