Several smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and the Moto E5 and Moto G6 series, are expected to see the light of day this year, perhaps in the next few weeks.

But if you are looking for a budget smartphone priced under Rs 10,000, last year's popular handsets like Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto E4 Plus, the Redmi Note 4, Moto G5, Micromax Canvas Infinity and others are still worth your money despite their age.

Here is a list of budget smartphones that you can buy in India in February 2018:

Motorola Moto E4 Plus: Priced at Rs 9,999, the device features a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor clocking at 1.4 GHz, Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main snapper with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus and Single LED flash.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: It is currently priced at Rs 8,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and a 4,100mAh battery.

In the camera department, the handset has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle field of view.

Moto G5: The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device also mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 8x zoom, a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, and houses a 2,800 mAh battery with rapid charging technology.

Micromax Canvas Infinity: It is currently priced at Rs 8,690. It has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, and a 2,900mAh battery.

Moto G4 Play: Priced at Rs 9,699 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant (expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card), the budget smartphone sports a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, an 8MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4: The handset comes in three variants — 3GB RAM + 16GB storage at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 8,999, and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 10,999 (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

It sports a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

It also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Yu Yureka Black: It sports a 5.0-inch full HD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB via the microSD card slot.

It also features a 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash, auto and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), an 8MP front-snapper with Selfie flash, Beauty mode, Wide Selfie and smile shot, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Lenovo K6 Power: The device is priced at Rs 9,699 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). It sports a 5-inch full-HD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

It also features a 13MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.