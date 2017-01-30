The Central government on Monday, January 30, held an all-party meet ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, which begins on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that in order to preserve and enrich the institution of democracy in India, it is imperative that both the Houses of the Parliament run without disruption and constructive discussion takes place on issues of national importance.
The Prime Minister urged leaders of all the political parties to rise above party lines to cooperate with the government and hoped that the experience of the last Winter session is not repeated.
Responding to observations of different leaders on advancing of the Budget session and presenting the Budget before start of polling in five poll bound states, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that this decision was a well thought of step and was discussed in detail in the Cabinet.
He also informed that the decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet over six months back and is based on sound financial principles that would lead to efficient utilisation of finances under different Centre and state government schemes.
Jaitley also assured all the parties that the government will observe discipline and will abide by Election Commission guidelines regarding level playing field for all parties in poll bound states.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar later briefing the media said that all parties, especially the opposition, were in favour of a productive Budget session. He informed that the government's legislative agenda for the 31 sittings of the Budget session includes 40 Bills consisting of a Bill relating to supplementary demands for general budget.
Items which will be taken up in both the Houses of Parliament during this Budget session:
I Bills for replacing Ordinances
1. The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha
2. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017
3. The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017
II Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing
1. The Finance Bill, 2017
2. The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017
3. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2017
4. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017
5. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017
6. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Amendment) Bill, 2017
7. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2017
8. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2017
9. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2017
10. The Collection of Statistic (Amendment) Bill, 2017
11. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017
12. The Central Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;
13. The Integrated Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;
14. The Goods & Services Tax (Compensation for loss of revenue) Bill, 2016
15. The Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2017
16. The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017
17. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017
18. The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017
19. The Indian National Defence University Bill, 2017
20. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017
21. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017
III Bills for Consideration and Passing
(A) Bills pending in Lok Sabha
1. The Mental Health Care Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha
2. The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha
3. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016
4. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016
5. The National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016
6. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016
7. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015
(B) Bills pending in Rajya Sabha
1. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha
2. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha
3. The Employees Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha
4. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
5. The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012
6. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014
IV Financial Business
1. Third Supplementary Demands for Grants (General) for 2016-17;
2. Demands for Grants for 2017-18;
V Bills for Withdrawal (in Lok Sabha)
1. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016