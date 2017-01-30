The Central government on Monday, January 30, held an all-party meet ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, which begins on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that in order to preserve and enrich the institution of democracy in India, it is imperative that both the Houses of the Parliament run without disruption and constructive discussion takes place on issues of national importance.

The Prime Minister urged leaders of all the political parties to rise above party lines to cooperate with the government and hoped that the experience of the last Winter session is not repeated.

Responding to observations of different leaders on advancing of the Budget session and presenting the Budget before start of polling in five poll bound states, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that this decision was a well thought of step and was discussed in detail in the Cabinet.

He also informed that the decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet over six months back and is based on sound financial principles that would lead to efficient utilisation of finances under different Centre and state government schemes.

Jaitley also assured all the parties that the government will observe discipline and will abide by Election Commission guidelines regarding level playing field for all parties in poll bound states.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar later briefing the media said that all parties, especially the opposition, were in favour of a productive Budget session. He informed that the government's legislative agenda for the 31 sittings of the Budget session includes 40 Bills consisting of a Bill relating to supplementary demands for general budget.