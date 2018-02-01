The NDA government has introduced many beneficiary schemes for both urban and rural people. In Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley focused on certain schemes to improve the nation and its people in different ways.

Union Budget 2018 LIVE

Have a look at the schemes the Union Budget 2018 focused on:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has been launched by the government for securing funds for the education and marriage of the girl child. Till November 2017, 1.6 crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samridhhi Programme launched by the government, the finance minister said in the budget speech.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY)

The objectives of this scheme are to supplement agriculture, modernise processing and decrease agri-waste.

Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya scheme launched with the mission of power for all. The scheme aims to ensure the electrification of all rural and urban areas by 2018.

Kisan Credit Cards

Arun Jaitley said that the government will expand Kisan Credit Cards to fisheries and animal husbandry in Union Budget 2018. The facility was introduced with a view to enabling farmers to get quick credits.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a programme launched for providing home loans for economically weaker and lower income groups. Under this scheme, people in low-income groups would be eligible for an interest subsidy on purchase or construction of a house.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Free gas connections are being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for BPL households. The applicant should be a woman belonging to a BPL household for getting LPG connections under the PMUY.