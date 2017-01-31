President Pranab Mukherjee, according to tradition, addressed members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session for the fiscal year 2017-18. The Economic Survey 2017 was also tabled before the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday following the president's speech. Jaitley will also present the Union Budget on Wednesday, February 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged all political parties to help in smooth functioning of the Budget Session. However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee has said that her party would not be attending the first two days of the session, including the President's address to the Parliament.

Here is a list of 15 things President Mukherjee said in his speech: