Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and other telcos in India have engaged in a fierce price war to win mobile users. But BSNL wants to keep its focus on the broadband users as well with attractive offers. Last September, the state-run telecom provider launched its BB249 scheme for users to offer unlimited broadband data, which works out really cheap for home users.

The BB249 offer was expected to last for 6 months, putting its expiry date on March 31, 2017 – same as Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer. But the telecom operator seems to have a change of heart as the expiry nears. BSNL extended the BB249 promotional broadband offer till June 30, 2017, giving users an additional 3 months of premium services at affordable cost, Economic Times reported.

BSNL's BB249 scheme gives users 2Mbps speeds up to 1GB and 1Mbps speed after the FUP limit has been crossed. But there's no limit on how much data users consume till the end of the month at 1Mbps speeds. The offer can be availed by new users and also comes with the BSNL FTTH service.

To make sure users make the most of this scheme, BSNL also waived off any installation charges on BB249 scheme, which means users just pay Rs. 249 per month to get the broadband service at home. The plan also includes free night calling between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. every day between Monday and Saturday, and free calling throughout the day on Sundays.

Once the BB249 scheme ends on June 30, the plan can be converted to BSNL BBG Combo ULD 499, which gives 2Mbps speeds up to 2GB and 1Mbps unlimited browsing and downloads.

The extension of BB249 comes shortly after the telco announced that it will offer 1GB data to all of its users who haven't been using BSNL's GSM data services on their smartphones. The move is to promote the number of internet users within the network and push digital India drive, something which Jio has done on a massive scale.