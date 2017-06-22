The Bihar School Education Board is set to declare the results of its class 10 board exams today, June 22. Students who appeared for the exams this year can check their marks on the board's official website after 1 pm.

Here's how you can check your marks online

Log on to the board's official website – biharboard.ac.in

Click on the class 10 results section on the page

Enter the required details such as date of birth and registration number

Click submit and you will be able to see your marks

You can also download and take a printout of the same

Students can also obtain their results through SMS. Type BIHAR10ROLLCODE + ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

The Bihar exam board has been in news for its students cheating during exams for the last few years and this year too the board garnered attention, thanks to a student who was arrested and his result cancelled after allegations of fraud over age.

The Bihar Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 8, 2017, and more than 15 lakh students appeared for it. The Bihar Board class 10 supplementary exam results will be soon.