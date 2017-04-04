Yamaha's popular scooter — the Fascino — has been updated in India with new features and paint schemes. The new Fascino is now BS-IV compliant and has been priced at Rs 54,330 (ex-showroom Delhi).

New Yamaha Fascino

Powering the Fascino is a 113cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve mill that is tuned to churn out 6bhp of power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.1Nm at 5000rpm, mated to V-Belt Automatic transmission. The engine of the scooter is now BS-IV compliant. From April 1, automakers in India are allowed to sell only BS-IV compliant vehicles.

Yamaha Fascino is now also available in dual-tone paint schemes. It employs telescopic forks up front and features drum brakes. The colours on the new Fascino include Blending Blue, Fusion Red, Unite White, Mingling Cyan, Haute White and Sassy Cyan. Other features are long seat with flat grab bar, small storage at the front, 21l of underseat storage, chrome finish on the mirror, 3d logo on the side and new body graphics.

Engine

Engine type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Displacement 113cc Power 6bhp /7,500rpm Torque 8.1Nm / 5000rpm

Dimensions

Length 1,815mm Height 1,120mm Width 675mm Wheelbase 1,270mm Curb Weight 103kg

Chassis

Frame type Underbone Front Suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Unit Swing Front Brake Drum Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Front Tyre 90/100-10 (53J) (Tubeless) Rear Tyre 90/100-10 (53J) (Tubeless)

Colours and price