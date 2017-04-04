Yamaha Fascino, Yamaha Fascino new, Yamaha Fascino images
Yamaha's popular scooter — the Fascino — has been updated in India with new features and paint schemes. The new Fascino is now BS-IV compliant and has been priced at Rs 54,330 (ex-showroom Delhi).

New Yamaha Fascino

Powering the Fascino is a 113cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve mill that is tuned to churn out 6bhp of power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.1Nm at 5000rpm, mated to V-Belt Automatic transmission. The engine of the scooter is now BS-IV compliant. From April 1, automakers in India are allowed to sell only BS-IV compliant vehicles

Yamaha Fascino is now also available in dual-tone paint schemes. It employs telescopic forks up front and features drum brakes. The colours on the new Fascino include Blending Blue, Fusion Red, Unite White, Mingling Cyan, Haute White and Sassy Cyan. Other features are long seat with flat grab bar, small storage at the front, 21l of underseat storage, chrome finish on the mirror, 3d logo on the side and new body graphics.

Engine

Engine type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement 113cc
Power 6bhp /7,500rpm
Torque 8.1Nm / 5000rpm

Dimensions

Length 1,815mm
Height 1,120mm
Width 675mm
Wheelbase 1,270mm
Curb Weight 103kg

Chassis

Frame type Underbone
Front Suspension Telescopic
Rear Suspension Unit Swing
Front Brake Drum Brake
Rear Brake Drum Brake
Front Tyre 90/100-10 (53J) (Tubeless)
Rear Tyre 90/100-10 (53J) (Tubeless)

Colours and price

Blending Blue Rs 54,330
Fusion Red
Unite White
Mingling Cyan
Haute White
Sassy Cyan
