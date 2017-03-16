GV Prakash has collaborated with Prashanth, a former associate of director Pandiraj, for his latest Tamil film Bruce Lee. It is an action-comedy movie, which is hitting the screens on Friday, March 16.

Bruce Lee marks the debut of popular actress Kriti Kharbanda in Tamil. The Kollywood film also has Ramdoss, Bala Saravanan, Rajendran, Anandaraj, Mansoor Ali Khan and others in supporting roles. While PV Shankar has handled the cinematograph department, Pradeep E Ragav and G Manoj Gyann have edited the flick.

GV Prakash Kumar himself has composed the music for Bruce Lee. There are three tracks in the album of which the Mint-u Kari song has struck the chord with the viewers.

GV Prakash, who made a promising debut as a hero, had raised hopes on becoming a star like his counterpart Vijay Antony. Unfortunately, his few last films have failed to set the box office on fire. Now, his latest movie Bruce Lee has generated a lot of curiosity with its trailer and the audience are curiously awaiting the release of the flick.

Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the viewers' words below: