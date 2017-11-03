Singer Britney Spears has again suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction. While performing a seductive dance at Las Vegas, the 35-year-old songstress suffered an embarrassing nip-slip. She was performing towards a star-studded crowd when the incident took place.

The Womanizer hitmaker was wearing a skin-tight black corset to flaunt her assets. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high boots, black hat and a red feather boa.

Vegas always looks so pretty from above! Happy to be back! See you guys tonight!!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

The singer was aware of the mishap and turned her back on the audience when it happened.

This is not the first time. The Toxic singer previously also spilled out of her top in February. During the performance of one of her smash hit numbers, the star had a major wardrobe malfunction on stage which left her exposed.

Just hours before her Vegas concert, the star took to Instagram to share a short clip, captioning: "Vegas always looks so pretty from above! Happy to be back! See you guys tonight!!!!"