The last tour game before the big one against the All Blacks – the British and Irish Lions will look for some momentum and confidence when they play the Chiefs in Hamilton on Tuesday.

While most of the Lions starters for the Test against New Zealand will not play in this game against the Chiefs, it will be an opportunity for players in the squad to make a case for themselves and give Warren Gatland a selection headache or two ahead of the big match on Saturday.

Midweek fixtures haven't been kind to the Lions on this tour, with Gatland's side losing both their previous tour matches played on a weekday.

However, the British and Irish Lions have bounced back from those defeats with strong performance at the weekend, but this one will be all the more important, because it is the final game before the match against the All Blacks.

Gatland will want to avoid injuries, and while the Lions will not field their first choice XV, the visiting side will be mindful of the psychological impact a defeat can have at this moment.

"I think every game has its importance," Lions player James Haskell said. "Any time you put on that Lions shirt or your international jersey or whatever it might be you have to leave it in a better place than you found it, you have to put everything out there.

"On a tour like this there's no point ever trying to save yourself. You have to run yourself into the ground every single game for your teammates, for the guys not playing.

"To play against the Chiefs, they've only lost a couple of games this season, we get plenty of highlights beamed over to the UK of them scoring unbelievable tries and everything else so it's just very important for us to leave nothing out there and put everything in there to make sure the boys go into the Test match with another win and some real positivity."

Teams:

British and Irish Lions: Williams (Wales), Nowell (England), Payne (Ireland), Henshaw (Ireland), Daly (England), Biggar (Wales), Laidlaw (Scotland), Marler (England), Best (Ireland), Cole (England), Henderson (Ireland), Lawes (England), Haskell (England), Tipuric (Wales), Stander (Ireland). Replacements: Dacey (Wales), Dell (Scotland), Francis (Wales), Hill (Wales), Jones (Wales), Davies (Wales), Russell (Scotland), Seymour (Scotland). Chiefs: Stevenson, Pulu, Nanai-Williams, Fa'auli, Alaimalo, Donald, Christie, Fisiihoi, Polwart, Laulala, Bird, Allardice, Brown, Boshier, Sanders. Replacements: Elliot, Ross, Moli, Messam, Karpik, Taumateine, Laulala, Tiatia.

When and where to watch live



British and Irish Lions vs Chiefs is set to begin at 7.35pm local time, 1.05pm IST, 8.35am BST, 3.35am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.